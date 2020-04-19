

News at a Glance



Lockdown: APC mocks Gov. Wike after release of 22 Exxon Mobil staff Ogene African - RIVERS, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has reacted to the release of the 22 Exxon Mobil staff detained by the State Government. OgeneAfrican reported that the oil workers were detained at Elekahia Police Station after ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



