News at a Glance



Lockdown: Kwara Governor Flags Off N25k Cash Distribution To Residents Fabilolo Blog - As a cushion against the effect of the lockdown being caused by the novel coronavirus, Governor Abdulrazak of Kwara state has begun the disbursement of N25 000 to state’s residents. This was made known by a presidential aide on social media.



News Credibility Score: 21%