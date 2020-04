News at a Glance



Lockdown Violation: Arraignment of Naira Marley, Gbadamosi delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic Linda Ikeji Blog - The Lagos State Police command has said that no date has been fixed yet for the arraignment of singer Naira Marley and former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife.



News Credibility Score: 95%