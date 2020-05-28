

Louisiana Police Officer Fired For Saying It's 'Unfortunate' That Coronavirus Didn't 'Kill All The Blacks' The Celeb Frenzy! - A police officer in Kaplan, Louisiana has been fired after publicly lamenting that all Black people hadn't been killed by COVID-19. The officer, Steven Aucoin, wrote the racist comment on a live Facebook chat with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards.



News Credibility Score: 21%



