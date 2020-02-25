

News at a Glance



Lulu-Briggs widow accuses Dumo of illegally moving father’s body PM News - Widow of late Nigerian industrialist, nationalist and philanthropist, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs on Tuesday accused her stepson, Mr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of Platform Petroleum, of illegally moving his father's body ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



