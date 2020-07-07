Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MAGU DETAINED IN AREA10 POLICE CELL OVERNIGHT- SAHARA REPORTERS
News photo Abuja Reporters  - The ordeal of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, got worse on Monday evening when he was thrown into a cell at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area 10, Federal Capital Territory, ...

13 hours ago
MAGU: 7 Allegations By Sahara Reporters That Stirred Public Opinion Gist Punch:
Late Monday evening, Sahara reported that the Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu has been detained By Police In Abuja, To Be Returned To Aso Rock Villa For Further Interrogation. In the exclusive publication by SR,he was thrown into a cell at the Force ...


