MALABU OIL SCANDAL: EFCC confirms Adoke is in its custody, reveals next steps Ripples - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke. The anti-graft agency announced that it arrested Adoke who just returned to Nigeria on Thursday ...



