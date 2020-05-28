

News at a Glance



MAN BUTCHERS HIS TWIN BROTHER OVER GIRLFRIEND IN IMO, SEE VERY GORY PIX Abuja Reporters - Graphic Photo: Man butchers his twin brother during fight over a girlfriend in Imo Tragedy struck in Umuonunkwo kindred, Ndimoko Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA of Imo state, when a twin, Peter butchered his brother Paul during a fight.



News Credibility Score: 21%



