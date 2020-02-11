

News at a Glance



MDAs must respond to queries raised on 2015 audited report of OAUGF-Senate NNN - The Senate Committee on Public Accounts says Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must appear before it, to answer queries raised in the audited reports by the Office of Auditor-General for the Federation (OAUGF). Sen. Mathew Urhoghide ( ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



