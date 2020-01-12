

News at a Glance



MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field off Senegal Energy Mix Report - MODEC has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to supply a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Sangomar (formerly SNE) Field Development Phase 1 (Sangomar Field Development) project located in the Sangomar Offshore and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



