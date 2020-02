News at a Glance



MONEY LAUNDERING: EFCC prays court to relist ex-Gov Aliyu, others for trial Ripples - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sought the order of Justice Abdullahi Mikhail of Niger State High Court, to relist the former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and two others for trial for money laundering and ...



News Credibility Score: 61%