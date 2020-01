News at a Glance



MONEY LAUNDERING: Witness gives evidence of Bauchi gov son’s huge bank deposits Ripples - The fifth prosecution witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Idoko Akor Idoko, on Wednesday told the court how Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, the son of the governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, made several cash deposits ...



News Credibility Score: 61%