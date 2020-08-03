Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MONEY TALKS!! See How Much Arsenal Will Earn For Winning The FA Cup This Season
News photo Naija Loaded  - Last Saturday, Arsenal finished the 20192020 campaign with silverware, after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final. It will see the Gunners earn a total of £3.6 million prize money, excluding the money earned for victories in earlier rounds.

Arsenal’s FA Cup Prize Money Revealed Inside Business Online:
Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the Heads up FA Cup final. Naija News reports that that victory returned the Gunners into the Europa League, Europe’s second-tier competition.


