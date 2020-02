News at a Glance



MTV Base Behind The Story: I had no idea what I wanted to do – VJ Ehiz Vanguard News - On the latest episode of MTV Base Behind The Story, popular media personality and MTV Base VJ, Ehiz Okoeguale, sat with host, Sammy Walsh, to talk about his background, relationships and how winning MTV Base VJ Search changed the course of his life.



News Credibility Score: 95%