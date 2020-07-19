Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#MUNCHE: How Manchester United Could Line Up Against Chelsea – #EmiratesFACup
News photo The Genius Media  - Manchester United will entertain arch-rivals, Chelsea in #EmiratesFACup semi-final on Sunday having been competing with each other in the top four race in the Premier League.

15 hours ago
In-form Man United star in line for jackpot with wage increase Vanguard News:
Mason Greenwood is in line to almost double his wages at Manchester United. Greenwood has established himself in the Manchester United first team this season, scoring 16 goals as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exciting new attack.
Video: Manchester United 1 – 3 Chelsea [FA Cup Semi-Final] Highlight 2019/20 GQ Buzz:
Highlights – David de Gea had a day to forget as Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount helped Chelsea outlcass Manchester United 3-1 in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Giroud ensured Chelsea deservedly led with the help of slack goalkeeping from De Gea ...
In-form Man United star in line for jackpot with wage increase Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Mason Greenwood is in line to almost double his wages at Manchester United. Greenwood has established himself in the Manchester United [...]


