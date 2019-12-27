Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


MURIC begs Buhari for New Year gift
News photo Ripples  - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the 54 soldiers serving jail term “for asking for better weapons to fight Boko Haram insurgency.” MURIC in a statement issued on Thursday while commending President ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 17 Things To Watch Out For This DETTY December By Joro Olumofin - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 India Restricts Internet Connection As Protesters Keep Up Pressure - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
3 Religious intolerance: Fani-Kayode sends message to Sultan of Sokoto - See Naija, 2 hours ago
4 Obaseki, INEC Differ On Edo Assembly Elections - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
5 Abe Says ‘We Want APC That will Bring Rivers People Together’ - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
6 Buhari Felicitates With Social Activist, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, At 55 - Yes International! Magazine, 3 hours ago
7 How A Powerful U.S Official Brokered Deal To Free Dasuki And Sowore - Tori News, 3 hours ago
8 Rodrigo Duterte bans two US senators from entering Philippines - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Ebonyi governor orders closure of hospital over Lassa-fever outbreak - Today, 3 hours ago
10 Offset And I Finally Bought Our Dream House After 2 Years – Cardi B - The Info Stride, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info