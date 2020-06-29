Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MUST SEE!! Solskjaer Reveals Why He Ordered Man United To Keep Ighalo
News photo Naija Loaded  - Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has again spoken of his happiness at extending Odion Ighalo’s loan deal. Ighalo’s initial six-month agreement was set to expire at the end of...

5 hours ago
Ighalo a Real Goal Poacher – Solskjaer Lagos Television:
Impressed with his display against the Canaries, the Red Devils boss has praised the Nigerian forward’s impact behind the scenes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Odion Ighalo’s predatory instincts and impact on Manchester United behind the scenes after ...
Ighalo A Real Goal Poacher – Solskjaer Silverbird TV:
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Odion Ighalo’s all-round abilities after the striker bagged his fifth goal in just four starts for the Reds in their 2-1 win over Norwich City in an Emirates FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Odion Ighalo knows how much we value him – Man U Coach, Solskjaer says Naija on Point:
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s head coach has continued to speak highly of Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo, saying the club truly values him.


