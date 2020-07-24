Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Maduka Okoye resumes training with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam
News photo Brila  - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has resumed training with his club Sparta Rotterdam on Thursday. The 20-year-old goalkeeper was spotted with some officials while working at the club Eredivisie side training ground.

8 hours ago
Government under pressure to resume train operations The Guardian:
Residents around the Warri-Itakpe region in Delta and Kogi states are eagerly awaiting the commencement of full commercial operations of the rail line.
Leyton Orient Fans Excited As Yaya Toure Pictured At Club’s Training Ground (See Photo) Naija Loaded:
There have been many unexpected sights in this most unusual football season, but few come close to seeing Yaya Toure in the training kit of English fourth tier side Leyton Orient. The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder, most recently on ...
Yaya Toure trains with fourth-tier English side Leyton Orient National Accord:
Ahead of new season, 4-time African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure has started training with English League Two outfit Leyton Orient. The 37-year-old is however, not looking forward to having an adventure in the fourth tier English side.


