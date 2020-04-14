

News at a Glance



Magistrate Court In Rivers State Frees Caverton Helicopter’s Pilots and 10 Passenger!! Legit 9ja - The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt , Rivers State has granted bail to two Carveton pilots and 10 passengers of Carveton Helicopters. The pilot and their passengers were accused of contravening the lockdown order by the state government in a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



