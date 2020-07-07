Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Magu Must Step Aside For Proper Investigation – PDP
News photo The Will  - CO, July 07, (THEWILL) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to step aside following the invitation he got from the Department of State Services (DSS) on ...

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 PACAC reacts as member speaks on Malami, other power blocs and the plots to oust Magu - Ripples, 1 hour ago
2 Breaking! Ondo Lawmakers Serve Deputy Governor Impeachment Notice - NPO Reports, 1 hour ago
3 Nigerian Govt Must Treat Magu Fairly – SERAP - Signal, 2 hours ago
4 Why EFCC boss, Magu was arrested by DSS – SERAP reveals - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-convict arrested for allegedly stealing okada in Ogun - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Brazil President undergoes fourth test for coronavirus - Velox News, 2 hours ago
7 Probe Panel: Magu Must Be Given Fair Trial, SERAP Tells Buhari - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
8 Inuwa Abdulkadir’s Death, A Loss To Progressive Community – APC Governors - Leadership, 2 hours ago
9 We rigged 2016 governorship election for Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG - Laila Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Meet 77-Year-Old Nosimot Hassan Who Loves Football And Is A Die-Hard Arsenal Supporter - FabWoman, 2 hours ago
