Magu Only Went To Honour A Presidential Panel’s Invitation – EFCC
News photo Inside Business Online  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims that its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was arrested on Monday but explained that the agency’s boss only went to honour an invitation by a presidential panel.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


