Magu honoured panel invitation, not arrested — EFCC
News photo News Verge  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked media reports that its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, was arrested.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 SaharaReporters’ ‘Expose’ on Dr Pantami Ownership of Palatial Buildings Is Another Low in Journalism Ethics - The Renaissance, 1 hour ago
2 Ganduje lacks moral right to speak on corruption —PDP - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 “Governor Akeredolu Didn’t Win 2016 Election, We Rigged For Him” – Ex-SSG, Sunday Abegunde Boasts - The Genius Media, 2 hours ago
4 Why Magu was arrested — Presidential Committee - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
5 Funny Nigerians Photoshop EFCC Ibrahim Magu In Mugshot Following His Alleged Arrest By DSS - Gistvic, 2 hours ago
6 Enugu couple who drilled nail into 10 year-old’s head remanded in prison - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Ondo election: APC names screening, appeals committees [Full list] - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 FG Sets To Close Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Daily Family, 3 hours ago
9 ‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ - People n Politics, 3 hours ago
10 Ibrahim Magu was not arrested but was invited by a Presidential Panel – EFCC - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
