Magu’s ‘Arrest’, Presidential Anti-Corruption Panel Reacts
News photo The Bridge News  - The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) headed by Prof Itse Sagay, has reacted to the ‘arrest’ and ongoing probe of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. In a statement on Monday, ...

5 hours ago
Magu is a victim of power play led by Malami - Presidential committee Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has reacted to report of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu appearing before a panel for questioning on Monday July 6.
8 Major Allegations levelled against Magu in ongoing Presidential Probe Politics Nigeria:
It is no longer news that the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu is facing an interagency presidential panel over several allegations of corruption.


