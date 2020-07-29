Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Maina: Former Pensions Chairman Released After Nine Months In Detention
News photo The Breaking Times  - Former Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, nine months after his arrest.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


Maina had been in detention since November 2019 following his arraignment before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.


