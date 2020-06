News at a Glance



Maj. Gen. Orho Esio Obada dies Ogene African - DELTA, Nigeria – Maj. Gen. Orho Esio Obada, (Rtd.) is dead. OgeneAfrican learnt that the former Federal Commissioner for Works died on Saturday night after a brief illness. It was learnt that Maj. Gen. Obada fell sick last week.



