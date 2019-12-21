Post News
News at a Glance
Makinde: Ajimobi’s Govt Left Only N19k From N5.2bn Withdrawn Three Weeks to Handover
Signal
- Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, says Abiola Ajimobi, his predecessor, left a balance of N19,000 from N5.2 billion he..
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
61%
More Picks
1
INVESTIGATION: How abandonment of multi-million electricity projects by NDDC keeps Akwa Ibom communities in darkness -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
2
Australian PM returns, apologizes for Hawaii holiday -
PM News,
2 hours ago
3
Actress Jemima Osunde slammed for mocking a toaster who moved on and got engaged -
Gist Reel,
2 hours ago
4
For first time in 200 years, there'll be no Christmas mass at Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
5
Rwanda’s Paul Kagame drops another hint he might retire soon -
Today,
2 hours ago
6
Actor, Eniola Olaniyan Bags PhD From FUTA -
Information Nigeria,
2 hours ago
7
Brain drain: Exodus of Nigerian professionals worrisome –FG -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
8
Colonialism was grave mistake - President Emmanuel Macron -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
9
Kaduna Stands Still For Deputy Governor’s Daughter’s Wedding -
Authentic News Daily,
2 hours ago
10
Buhari inaugurates fresh committee on African Continental Free Trade -
Oak TV,
2 hours ago
