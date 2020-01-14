

News at a Glance



Makinde Meets Obasanjo, Says AGF Can’t Nullify ‘Amotekun’ Inside Business Online - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday said the western Nigeria security network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ was established to complement the work of the security agencies and bridge the gaps in the security of the geopolitical zone.



News Credibility Score: 41%



