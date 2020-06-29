Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Makinde Never Called To Sympathise With Me, Says Ajimobi’s Wife
News Break
- Florence, widow of former Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has lashed out at governor Seyi Makinde, over how his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her husband.
Ripples:
Since my husband fell ill and passed, Gov Makinde never called me —Mrs Ajimobi (Video)
The Herald:
Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Wife of late former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Florence, on Sunday lambasted Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, and the state government.
The Eagle Online:
Florence Ajimobi spoke when the Deputy Governor visited the her over the demise of her husband
The News:
By Florence Ajimobi On behalf of my late husband, children and the entire Ajimobi’s family, I want to sincerely thank you for all your support
Prompt News:
Wife of the late former Governor of Oyo state, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has been speaking following the burial of her husband, Abiola Ajimobi. She’s particularly [...]
The Will:
CO, June 29, (THEWILL) – Florence Ajimobi, widow of ex-Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has chided Governor Seyi Makinde for how his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness.
Newzandar News:
The Wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde and his deputy, [...]
Gistvile:
Home Trending Online Governor Makinde claimed he called me, but he never did –…
The Essence TV:
Florence, widow of former Governor of Oyo state,Abiola Ajimobi has slammed Governor Seyi Makinde over the way she and her
Niyi Daram:
Florence, widow of former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi has slammed Governor Seyi Makinde over the way she and her husband were treated during his sickness and after his demise.
The New Diplomat:
Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of late politician and former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi has expressed her displeasure over
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her husband.
Naija News:
Dr Florence Ajimobi, the widow of late former Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi, was seen furiously angry at Seyi Makinde led administration earlier today over controversies of her husband’s death and burial ceremony.
Emperor Gist:
Florence Ajimobi, the widow of ex- Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, is angry about how the Oyo State government led by Seyi Makinde has allegedly treated her husband in the last one month of his illness.The widow, made her feelings known when she received ...
Naija on Point:
Florence Ajimobi, the widow of Late former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed displeasure over the way Governor Seyi Makinde and his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness.
Edujandon:
The Wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan for playing politics with the death of her husband.
Oak TV:
Florence Ajimobi, wife of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, has alleged that the Oyo State Government was playing politics with the death of her husband. She made the allegation while receiving a delegation of Nigeria Governor’s Forum(NGF), led by Gov.
Leaders NG:
Florence Ajimobi, widow of former governor of Oyo state, has accused Seyi Makinde, her husband’s successor, of not reaching out to her family when Ajimobi was in the hospital. Ajimobi died from complications of COVID-19 [...]
More Picks
1
“You Will Vomit Everything You’ve Stolen” – Bode George Tells #Tinubu -
iExclusive News,
5 hours ago
2
Solskjaer Lists Reasons He Insisted Man Utd Keep Ighalo -
Wotazo,
7 hours ago
3
Why late Ajimobi’s wife is angry with Oyo State government -
The Street Journal,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...