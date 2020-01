Makinde Visits Obasanjo Over Amotekun, Says AGF Cannot Declare It Illegal Inside Oyo - Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday said the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), lacked powers to declare as illegal, the South-West Security outfit codenamed “Operation Amotekun.” ...



News Credibility Score: 50%