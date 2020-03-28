Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Makinde assures residents on palliatives
The Guardian  - Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday, assured residents of the state’s readiness to provide palliatives to ease the pressure occasioned by the partial shutdown of activities, to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

11 hours ago
