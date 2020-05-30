

News at a Glance



Makinde flags off construction of ultra-modern bus terminal National Accord - By OLA MODUPE, Lagos – Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has flagged off the Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal project in Iwo Road, Ibadan, to enhance the socio-economic activities of the state and ease the movement of people and vehicles in the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



