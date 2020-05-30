Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Makinde flags off construction of ultra-modern bus terminal
National Accord  - By OLA MODUPE, Lagos – Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde,  has flagged off the Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal project in Iwo Road, Ibadan, to enhance the socio-economic activities of the state and ease the movement of people and vehicles in the ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 “I Prefer To Be Called OBO, Not Odogwu” – Davido (Video) - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Protests over George Floyd death spread to cities across U.S. - NNN, 1 hour ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria Faces Uphill Battle as Confirmed Cases Continue to Rise - Investor King, 1 hour ago
4 Buhari, Northern governors, NNPC, DPR, PETAN, others mourn former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Doctors issue 14-day strike notice - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Drama as Bauchi gov accuses journalist of treachery - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Expert tasks Buhari on fight against COVID-19 In States - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Six NAF officers jailed over murder of former CDS Badeh - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 #COVID19: Kogi Rejects NCDC Results Again — See Full Statement - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 George Floyd: Pandemonium as protest escalates, curfew imposed - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info