Makinde sacks aide who posted photos of Lagos State project on coronavirus for Oyo
The Guardian  - Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has sacked his aide on digital media Muritala Adigun. "I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Mahlnde, on the termination of your appointment as Special Assistant (Digital Media), with Immediate ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


