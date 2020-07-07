

News at a Glance



Mala Mai Buni: Why APC Will Win Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections Gist Punch - Mala Mai Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, has declared that the party will win Edo and Ondo governorship polls.He premised his optimism on the ongoing reconciliation efforts by leadership of the party.The Yobe ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



