‘Malami risks 5 years in jail’ — lawyer speaks on sale of seized oil assets Nigerian Eye - Kabir Akingbolu, a human rights lawyer, says Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), risks five years in prison for “illegally” approving the auctioning of sea vessels holding crude oil and diesel seized by the federal government.



