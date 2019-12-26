Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Malami speaks on America forcing Buhari to free Dasuki, Sowore
Champion Newspapers  - Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has insisted that it wasn’t pressure from America, the media, any one or group, that forced President Muhammadu Buhari government to order the release of Omoyele ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Today:
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Friday that the release of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, from detention by the ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has explained that the release of a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, from detention was due to the ...
Naija News:
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied insinuations that the United States that forced President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore. Speaking to the Voice ...


   More Picks
1 17 Things To Watch Out For This DETTY December By Joro Olumofin - Tori News, 28 mins ago
2 Religious intolerance: Fani-Kayode sends message to Sultan of Sokoto - See Naija, 46 mins ago
3 Rude Shock As Nigerian Man Discovers Three Of His Children Belong To Someone Else - Tori News, 55 mins ago
4 Abe Says ‘We Want APC That will Bring Rivers People Together’ - Metro Watch, 1 hour ago
5 Another Milestone Achieved as NLNG Takes FID for Train 7 - Metro Watch, 1 hour ago
6 How A Powerful U.S Official Brokered Deal To Free Dasuki And Sowore - Tori News, 1 hour ago
7 Offset And I Finally Bought Our Dream House After 2 Years – Cardi B - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
8 Tragic: Nigerian pastor, his two children drown in pool during vacation - Davina Diaries, 2 hours ago
9 Water Ministry Can’t Account For N344m Expenditure, Report Says - Economic Confidential, 2 hours ago
10 Why Nigerian govt did not release El’Zakzaki —Malami - Ripples, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info