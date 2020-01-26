

News at a Glance



Malami’s mix-messaging on ‘Amotekun’, By Ehichioya Ezomon The News Guru - By Ehichioya Ezomon At 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, there’s a news flash about the South West Security Network (SWSN): “FG, South-West Governors agree on Amotekun,” tweeted Loalu Akande, the spokesperson to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.



News Credibility Score: 41%



