

News at a Glance



Malaria Eradication: Minister, George Akume hosts Ned Nwoko (photos) Vanguard News - The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen (Dr) George Akume, earlier today hosted Prince Nwoko and his MALARIA ERADICATION PROJECT TEAM. Prince Ned Nwoko briefed the Minister on the objectives of the project which includes; ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



