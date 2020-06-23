Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Malawi heads for historic election rerun
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - Malawians are set to return to the polls on Tuesday for a re-run of the presidential election five months after the Constitutional Court annulled the results of a disputed vote last year.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Malawians brace up for dicey rerun 5-months after annulment of disputed poll Ripples Nigeria:
Scores of expectant Malawians will file out in their numbers on Tuesday for a rerun of the presidential election five months after the constitutional court annulled the results of a disputed vote. With a slim victory of 38.5%, the incumbent President ...
Commonwealth Sec.-Gen. urges peaceful, credible and inclusive elections in Malawi Koko Mansion:
Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, urges all electoral and political stakeholders in Malawi to play their part in contributing to a peaceful and credible presidential election in Malawi on 23 June 2020.
Four ‘30 Rock’ Episodes Featuring Blackface Pulled From Streaming, Reruns Newzandar News:
30 Rockis removing four episodes that feature blackface from streaming platforms and syndication. The episodes, two of which show Jane Krakowski‘s character in blackface, will [...]
Trump Rally Highlights Vulnerabilities Heading Into Election Global Village Extra:
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains...


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info