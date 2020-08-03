Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Maleek Berry ft. Tiwa Savage – “Balance Lyrics” « tooXclusive
News photo Slayminded  - Maleek Berry featuring Tiwa Savage – “Balance Lyrics” STREAMDOWNLOAD MP3 LYRICS Intro;Bam bam bam,Yeah yeah yeahTiwa whyne for me,Ooooh uh oShey you go whyne for me?O could you whyne for me Ahh oh Berry pon dis oneTiwa Savage o yeah [Pre-ChorusChorus] ...

Maleek Berry Features Tiwa Savage On New EP Information Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, rapper and music producer, Maleek Berry, has released a new EP titled, ‘Isolation Room’ on which he features Tiwa Savage. This EP contains seven tracks. Six of the tracks were produced by Maleek Berry himself.
VIDEO: Efya – The One ft. Tiwa Savage Top Naija:
Ghanaian vocal powerhouse, Efya has premiered the video to her single titled, “Efya“. The song ‘The One‘ featured the number one African bad gyal, Tiwa savage. Song produced by Blaq Jerzee. GET AUDIOMP3 HERE Watch video and share your thoughts below:
Maleek Berry Drops New Collection Of Songs Titled “Isolation Room” The Seun Badejo:
A string of EPs but no official album, Maleek Berry continues the trend by dropping a new project titled “Isolation Room”. Berry has tagged this project as neither an album or EP but simply a collection of songs for his fans to listen to.


