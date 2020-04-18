

News at a Glance



Malnutrition amidst COVID-19: Thousands of children suffer damage, death In Sokoto The Guardian - The nation’s total focus on battling and containing the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have given bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara States some ‘respite,’ as they have continued to unleash terror on hapless villagers in these areas, which has resulted in ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



