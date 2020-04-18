Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Malnutrition amidst COVID-19: Thousands of children suffer damage, death In Sokoto
The Guardian  - The nation’s total focus on battling and containing the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have given bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara States some ‘respite,’ as they have continued to unleash terror on hapless villagers in these areas, which has resulted in ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: 19 deaths as Nigeria’s toll hits 542 - Olisa TV, 4 hours ago
2 Kyari’s burial: Presidency clears air on video of man dumping his PPE - Olisa TV, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Abaribe kicks against police brutality, killings in South East - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 How Kyari’s death places fresh burden on Buhari’s presidency - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
5 Malnutrition amidst COVID-19: Thousands of children suffer damage, death In Sokoto - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 How Kyari’s death mirrors state of facility at Aso Villa clinic - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
7 Sudden cardiac death in young athletes: Facts, challenges, recommendations - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 VIDEO – Burial of Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff - The Herald, 9 hours ago
9 ‘Scientific breakdown’ at CDC lab led to coronavirus testing delays, report says - Newzandar News, 12 hours ago
10 Npower News on Permanency 2020 – See today’s Latest Update - Financial Watch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info