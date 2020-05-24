

News at a Glance



Man 48 arrested for allegedly defiling two daughters – VELOXNEWS Velox News - Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old father of two, Femi Onifade, for allegedly defiling his two daughters.



News Credibility Score: 21%



