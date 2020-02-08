Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man, 50, Arrested for Impregnating 13-year-old Step Daughter
This Day  - Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Kayode Oladehinde, for allegedly defiling her 13-year-old step-daughter and putting her in the family way.

5 hours ago
1 More youths may join B/Haram – CAN - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
2 How LIMÇAF has changed visual narrative in Nigeria - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 Nyiam: We effectively need a war or situation room - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 Rich Nigerians to pay more taxes - FIRS - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
6 As Imo guber returns to Supreme Court: Does Ihedioha have any Hope? - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Murdered In His Istanbul Apartment Being Taken To Ambulance - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
8 Tokyo 2020 Olympics: D’Tigress qualify despite losing to host Serbia - 1st for Credible News, 7 hours ago
9 Lagos Residents Protest Against Commercial Motorcycle Ban And Tricycles - Lekkies Media, 7 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill Customs officer in Katsina - Ripples, 10 hours ago
