

News at a Glance



Man, 50, Arrested for Impregnating 13-year-old Step Daughter This Day - Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Kayode Oladehinde, for allegedly defiling her 13-year-old step-daughter and putting her in the family way.



News Credibility Score: 95%



