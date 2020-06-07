

Man Apprehended For Defiling A 6- year- Old Inside A Church Premises Nesco Media - A man identified as Patrick Onoja Igah, has been apprehended for raping a 6- year old girl. Patrick was caught in the act, raping the little girl at the premises of a church called Thunder church, located at 7, Apkaroji, Benue State. His despicable act ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



