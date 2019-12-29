

Man Arrested In Lagos Airport While Attempted To Stow Away On Air Peace Plane The Trent - A man in his twenties who attempted stow away into the wheel well of an Air Peace Owerri bound aircraft has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. According to the airline’s spokesman Stanley Olisa the young man emerged ...



