Man Arrested for Chaining and Torturing his Wives in Katsina
My Celebrity & I  - A middle-aged man simply identified as Samaila, has been arrested by men of the Katsina state police command for chaining...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving #Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case - Nija Eye, 1 hour ago
2 Coronavirus: Regime will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China – Lai Mohammed - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
3 Nigerian Embassy In China Still Lists Jonathan As President On Website Five Years After His Tenure - News Break, 2 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Buhari must bring in fresh hands ―Tanko Yakassi - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Man, 18 docked for allegedly raping 70-year-old grandmother - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold ethics of legal profession, Falana urges young lawyers - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Edo 2020: Scores injured as Idahagbon is attacked - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Rerun Polls: INEC Rejects Results In Akwa Ibom Due To Violence, PDP Wins In Imo - The Trent, 2 hours ago
9 Court reinstates 8 permanent secretaries sacked by Gov. Wike - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Falana urges young lawyers to uphold ethics of legal profession - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
