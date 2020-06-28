Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Man City Will Focus On FA Cup, UCL From Now On – Pep
The Info Stride  - Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that his team will focus on the FA Cup and UCL from now on. He recently revealed that this will most likely be the case now that the race to win the EPL has ended.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

FA Cup: Barkely reveals what Lampard told Chelsea players at halftime of 1-0 win over Leicester Ogene African:
ENGLAND – Chelsea midfielder, Ross Barkley, has revealed what manager, Frank Lampard told his team at half-time during their 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final fixture on Sunday. Chelsea defeated Leicester 1-0 at the King Power ...


   More Picks
1 APC Crisis: Oshiomhole may stage comeback – Sen. Yusuf - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
2 City hopeful of the treble after FA Cup triumph against Newcastle - Sidomex Entertainment, 3 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts as Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
4 Ighalo equals 95-year Man U record - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
5 Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu - News Of Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Dj Cuppy Switches To Man Utd: Gets Official Welcome From The Club - - Gist Punch, 5 hours ago
7 FA Cup: Lampard blasts Chelsea players after qualifying for semi-finals - The Street Journal, 5 hours ago
8 61-Year-Old Man Allegedly Raped And Impregnated His Daughter - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
9 Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja - News Of Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Kogi State Chief Judge, Ajanah Dies Of Covid-19 In Abuja Isolation Center - News Rangers, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info