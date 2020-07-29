Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man City agree fee for highly rated Valencia winger
News photo Vanguard News  - Manchester City have agreed an initial fee with Valencia for highly rated 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres. Stats Perform News understands the Spain Under-21 international will cost City £21.2million (€23m), plus further add-ons.

8 hours ago
Nigeria Interest Rate Trading Economics:
The benchmark interest rate in Nigeria was last recorded at 12.50 percent. Interest Rate in Nigeria averaged 11.21 percent from 2007 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 14 percent in July of 2016 and a record low of 6 percent in July of 2009.
Manchester City Set To Sign Valencia Winger Torres -Reports The Herald:
Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds ($27.13 million), British media reported on Wednesday. SEE ALSO: Barcelona Confirm Date Of Neymar’s Grand Return From PSG ...
Man City agree fee for highly rated Valencia winger Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Manchester City have agreed an initial feewith Valencia for highly rated 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres. Stats Perform News understands the Spain [...]


1 Children, grandchildren extol Bode Akindele - The Punch, 6 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Current system not working, NLC tells FG - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 DAWN gets e-device for Southwest pupils - The Nation, 7 hours ago
4 Transfer of cargoes without consignee consent unethical, NSC warns operators - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
5 Lagos, FCT, Kano top states with most virus tests - The Nation, 8 hours ago
6 How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Khafy visits brother’s graveside, killer still unknown - Phenomenal, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Oyo discharges two patients, records three fresh deaths - Ripples, 11 hours ago
9 EDO 2020 | No Kneeling Stunt will Save Oshiomhole, APC from Defeat, Vows Edo Deputy Gov - Metro Watch, 6 hours ago
10 Oshiomhole To PDP, Don’t Focus On Me, I’M Not A Candidate. - Nigeria Breaking News, 11 hours ago
