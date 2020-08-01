Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man Gifts Cheating Wife DNA Test Results Of Their Daughter On Her Birthday (Video)
Naija Diary  - A “staged” video captured the moment a man gifted his cheating wife DNA test results of their daughter on her 3rd birthday.

2 days ago
Leadership:
Anaedo Online:
A “staged” video currently trending on social media has captured the moment a man gifted his cheating wife DNA test results of their daughter on her 3rd birthday.
Naija News:
A video has gone viral after a man presented his wife with a birthday surprise showing his daughter’s DNA test result, after he found out that the child was not his own.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Reno Omokri has advised men against punishing a child after they discovered through DNA testing that they are not the biological father.


