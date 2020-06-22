Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Man ‘Kills’ Wife, Self In Lagos
The Next Edition  - The police in Lagos have commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, Femi, who also allegedly killed himself.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Tragedy as man ‘kills’ wife, self in Lagos Nigerian Eye:
The police in Lagos have begun investigation into the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, Femi, who also allegedly killed himself.The event occurred at their Victory Park Estate, Lekki residence where the couple and their young children moved ...
How young man butchered his wife and then killed himself over childrens paternity Kanyi Daily:
A young man Femi has murdered his wife in the most gruesome way and then killed himself over the paternity of his children. The sad incident happened in their home in Victory Park estate, Lekki, Lagos state yesterday Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Man and his wife are arrested in Ogun State for humiliating the man’s ex-girlfriend and inserting a bottle in her genitals Gistvile:
A man and his wife have been arrested by the Operatives of the Ogun…
Newzandar News:
Precious Igbonwelundu The police in Lagos have commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, Femi, who also allegedly killed himself. [...]
Mojidelano:
Lagos state police command has released an official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in the state on Sunday, June 21.


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info