Man Narrates How He Defrauds People Using ATM In Edo The Nigeria Lawyer - A man identified as Adetunji Adesina has told the police in Edo State how he defraud people through Automated Teller Machine. Adesina, 29, was arrested after he withdrew N678,000 from the account of his last victim.



News Credibility Score: 41%



